Free clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium offers everything from eye exams to dental work

The clinic offers many different free services, from eye exams and glasses to radiology testing, dental care, mental health services and even free haircuts.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A mega medical clinic opened up Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and over the next four days, the clinic will be offering medical, dental and general wellbeing services all free of charge.

The clinic is being sponsored by Pathway to Health, a nonprofit that works with volunteers, donors, partners and the Seventh-day Adventist Church to offer free multispecialty clinics. The clinics offer free medical, surgical, dental, eye care, radiology and other medical and non-medical services.

Pathway to Health and its partners expect to care for about 6,000 patients during the clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a massive undertaking that's being put into motion by Pathway to Health's more than 2,500 volunteers.

Our FREE mega clinic/mobile hospital opens Sunday at 10am!!! Our 2,500 volunteers are ready to serve free medical,... Posted by Your Best Pathway to Health on Saturday, April 16, 2022

Organizers said this clinic is a way to live their faith and serve those in need.

"The important part for us is to give back to the community. As a faith-based organization, we have our beliefs but that doesn't mean anything unless we act on them," said Ivan Golubic, the president and CEO of Pathway to Health. "We want to make sure we serve back without any prejudice to what people's faiths are, what people's values are or what their cultural background is."

The clinic will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's no need for insurance or an ID and the only service that requires preregistration is dental work. More information about registration can be found online.