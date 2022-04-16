Sheriff: 16-month-old boy dies, accidentally run over by truck in Randolph County

Sheriff Art Moystner said the boy was out of the driver's view when he was accidentally run over.

LYNN, Indiana — The Randolph County sheriff shared tragic news Saturday of a 16-month-old boy who was killed when he was accidentally hit by a utility truck.

Dispatchers received a call Saturday at around 7:10 p.m. reporting a child who had been run over by a truck in the 2500 block of East 1100 South in Lynn, Indiana.

Sheriff Art Moystner said the child's father was in the barn working when he opened an overhead door and pulled a utility truck out of the barn. The 16-month-old boy was in front of the truck but out of the driver's view and was accidentally run over by the truck.

The Randolph County coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.