Muncie man arrested after allegedly trying to meet with girl he thought was 14

Michael Ray Keller, 40, had allegedly agreed to meet the girl for sexual purposes, and an online social media group exposed the meeting in a live video.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 40-year-old Muncie man was arrested Thursday in an alleged child solicitation in Randolph County.

Predator Catchers Muncie, an online social media group, contacted Randolph County investigators about an incident involving Michael Ray Keller.

Det. Chad Puterbaugh met with representatives from the group Monday, who said Keller chatted online with one of their members, who was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

Keller had allegedly agreed to meet the girl for sexual purposes, and the group exposed the meeting on a live social media video.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said Keller has previously been convicted twice for child solicitation.

Puterbaugh investigated the incident and then filed paperwork with the Randolph Circuit Court, which issued a warrant for Keller's arrest.

Randolph County deputies arrested Keller on Thursday at his home.

Keller was preliminarily charged with child solicitation (Level 5 felony) and is currently be held on a $12,000 bond, pending his initial hearing.