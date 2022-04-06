ISP: Man who seriously injured officer was chased by police before fatally shooting himself

Officer Austin Adams, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was flown to an Ohio hospital after a suspect seriously injured him, ISP said.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Randolph County man seriously injured a police officer, then was chased by police before fatally shooting himself Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began just before 11:45 a.m., when an off-duty Richmond police officer, later identified as Officer Austin Adams, saw a stolen semi-truck being driven on U.S. 27 near Union Pike.

Adams, who was not in uniform and was driving his personal car, followed the stolen semi-truck while trying to get on-duty officers to respond to the area.

Troy Lewis, 40, of rural Randolph County, was driving the truck.

While being followed by Adams, he pulled over to the side of Webster Road, near Flatley Road. This gave Adams a chance to speak with him.

When Adams said he was a police officer, Lewis assaulted him and drove away. ISP didn't say how Lewis had injured Adams but did say that the officer was seriously injured and was flown to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Wayne County deputies and Fountain City police found Lewis and chased him into southern Randolph County. Lewis eventually stopped on Base Road, south of County Road 850 South, but refused to get out of the truck. Then ISP said officers heard a gunshot come from inside the truck. Officers approached the truck and found Lewis had shot himself.

During the chase, officers didn't shoot at Lewis and no other rounds were fired, ISP said.

Lewis was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.