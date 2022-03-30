Homicide detectives investigate death of man found critically injured in east side home

A man died after police said they found him suffering from "injuries consistent with trauma" in a home in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man who was found critically injured at an east side home died at the hospital Tuesday.

IMPD said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue, near the intersection of Washington Street and South Arlington Avenue, on Monday at 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a man inside the home who IMPD said had "sustained injuries consistent with trauma." Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD said he died at the hospital Tuesday.

The case is now being investigated by homicide detectives. IMPD has not identified the man or shared information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or emailing Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.