IMPD releases body camera footage in Fountain Square shooting that injured IMPD officer

Suspect 31-year-old Mylik Hill's bail bond is set at $250,000, but there is also a parole violation hold on Hill, so he will not be able to bail out of jail.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Feb. 27 shooting in Fountain Square that left an IMPD officer with serious injuries.

NOTE: The above video is from when Malik Hill was charged in the case.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a traffic accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, near Shelby and Prospect streets. According to court documents, a woman said a red, four-door vehicle hit the fence in her front yard, as well as a white truck across the street.

The woman told police that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Mylik Hill, got out of his vehicle, pulled down his pants and started urinating in the street.

While responding to the accident, two officers – patrol officer Thomas Mangan and seven-year veteran Daniel Majors – found the suspected car in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, which is four blocks south from where the traffic accident happened.

WARNING: The video linked below of the body camera video contains graphic content and language.

In body camera video from Officer Mangan, a person can be heard providing information to the officers about a red vehicle. The officers drove for a short period before stopping and getting out of their car.

Body camera video from officers Mangan and Majors shows the officers getting out of their car and ordering Hill to put his hands out the window. Hill can be seen getting out of the car, and officers can be heard shouting, "stop police," as Hill walks and then runs away from officers.

During a foot pursuit in an alley, Officer Majors can be heard yelling to Hill, "stop reaching [expletive] or I'll shoot you."

A little over four minutes into the released video, one shot followed by several shots can be heard from Officer Mangan's body camera video. The same can be heard just before six minutes into the video from Officer Major's body camera video.

During the gunshots, an officer can be heard shouting, "drop the gun."

Officers can then be heard calling out for an officer down.

IMPD stated that Hill and one of the officers shot at each other. Mangan, a patrol officer in field training who had been with the department for just one year, was shot twice. According to court documents, Hill fired a third shot.

According to court documents, Majors shot Hill once in the chest and once in the thigh. IMPD said Hill then continued shooting at officers from a distance of 10-35 feet.

According to IMPD, Mangan was shot twice. One of the bullets caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box.

According to court documents, one of Hill's shots also hit Mangan's police radio on the left side of his gun belt. While awaiting medical treatment, Mangan's police radio caught fire and exploded. Police said Mangan used his bare hand to remove the burning police radio from his gun belt.

Police said Hill ran from the scene. Video from a Nest camera shows Hill running down State Street.

Security camera footage also shows Hill walking across an alley and jumping over a fence with a gun in his hand.

With the assistance of residents and a drone, IMPD SWAT officers located Hill shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of 900 Dawson Street. Video from an overhead camera shows officers surrounding Hill and taking him into custody.

According to court documents, the pistol Hill used was reported stolen on Oct. 27, 2021.

Police said Hill was arrested for one warrant for a parole violation for a robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Hill is expected to survive his injuries. The handgun he used was found near where he was located, IMPD said.

Hill made his initial court appearance on March 10 and is facing two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Hill's bail bond is set at $250,000, but there is also a parole violation hold on Hill, so he will not be able to bail out of jail.

Hill's next hearing dates for this incident have been set for May 9 and June 21. Hill will also appear in court March 17 for a Jan. 31 incident regarding shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said each attempted murder charge could equate to 20-40 years in prison.

Officer Mangan was discharged from Eskenazi Hospital on March 11.