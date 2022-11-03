IMPD officer shot in Fountain Square being released from hospital Friday

Officer Mangan has been in Eskenazi Hospital since being shot in the neck on Feb. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan will be discharged from Eskenazi Hospital Friday.

Mangan has been in the hospital since the Feb. 27 shooting in Fountain Square that left him with serious injuries. According to IMPD, the gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box. He may not speak, swallow, or breathe normally again.

The man suspected of shooting him, 31-year-old Mylik Hill, has been charged in the incident. Hill made his initial court appearance Thursday morning and is facing two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Hill's bail bond is set at $250,000, but there is also a parole violation hold on Hill, so he will not be able to bail out of jail.

Hill also was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the thigh by Ofc. Daniel Majors, who was Mangan's field training officer during the incident.

IMPD encouraged the public to send get well soon cards to Mangan while he recovered. To date, IMPD Southeast District has received hundreds of cards from across the country.

IMPD shared photos of dozens of the letters on display at the IMPD Southeast District Office.

The letters — from people young and old — implore Mangan to get well soon and thank him for his service to his city.