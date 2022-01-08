Eastern Indiana man killed in Randolph County crash

No other cars were involved in the rollover crash Friday night.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — An eastern Indiana man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night east of Winchester in Randolph County.

Sheriff's investigators say Erik Madrid, 33, of Union City died in the rollover crash on Union City Pike east of County Road 400 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sheriff Art Moystner said Madrid was heading toward Winchester in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he veered off the north side of the highway as the road curved to the south and rolled several times in a field before landing in a ditch on the passenger side.

Madrid was ejected from the car and was found in the field. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Randolph County coroner.