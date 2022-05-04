Indianapolis council approves proposal to support future NCAA Final Four bids

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the men's Final Four in 2026, but hasn't hosted the women's championship since 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders are fighting to host future NCAA Final Four games for both the men's and women's tournaments.

The City-County Council voted Monday to approve two proposals agreeing to support and provide the resources needed to host the Final Four any time between 2027 and 2031. The vote came after the NCAA requested a declaration from the city with certain guarantees.

Indianapolis still needs to bid and beat out other cities to be awarded the tournament games, but the approved proposals could help set the stage.

The Circle City is already hosting the NCAA men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026. Indianapolis hosted the whole men's tournament last season. The last time the city hosted the women's championship game was in 2016.