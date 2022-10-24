Police: Detroit man arrested for 'numerous' Kokomo catalytic converter thefts

Michael Bates, 36, is accused of stealing catalytic converters from Kokomo residents and businesses in early October.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a Detroit man believed to be behind multiple catalytic converter thefts in central Indiana.

Michael Bates, 36, was arrested in Detroit on Sunday. Kokomo police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation into catalytic converter thefts earlier this month.

According to the police department, on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 police were called to "numerous" complaints of catalytic converter thefts from businesses and residents in Kokomo.

Police opened an investigation and, on Oct. 18, a warrant was issued for Bates' arrest.

Less than a week later, police had Bates behind bars. He is being held in a Michigan jail and is expected to be extradited soon.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows anything about the thefts is being asked to call Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.