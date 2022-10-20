Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

The coroner's office said it won't be able to visually identify the man and that positive identification will have to be done through dental records or DNA.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday.

The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

The coroner's office said John Doe is "presumably" a white male of unknown age.

He was wearing blue AND1 brand basketball shorts, AND1 underwear, socks and black tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black Armitron brand watch.

A black backpack was found nearby. Inside, investigators found a blanket, toilet paper and a black cloth pouch with earphones in it.

The coroner's office said its investigators won't be able to visually identify the man and that positive identification will have to be done through dental records comparison or DNA.