Waterfowl hunter discovers skeletal remains in northern Indiana

GRIFFITH, Indiana — Investigators are working to identify skeletal remains found by a hunter in northern Indiana on Saturday.

A waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck at around 7 a.m. when the hunter came across the remains, the Indiana Department of Conservation said.

Investigators said the hunter discovered what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area near Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, Indiana.

The hunter immediately called 911. Conservation officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the remains.

Investigators said they were only partial remains and confirmed them to be human.

Investigators have yet to identify the remains, Indiana DNR said. It's also unclear how the person died.

The investigation is being handled by Indiana conservation officers and Griffith police officers.