x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Reich: Matt Ryan out as Colts starter

Colts head coach Frank Reich said the starting quarterback has a grade 2 shoulder separation.
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday, quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start over Matt Ryan against the Washington Commanders Sunday and for the rest of the year.

According to Reich, Ryan has a grade 2 shoulder separation. He will rest the week and be inactive on Sunday. Nick Foles will be Ehlinger's backup against Washington.

"It's a big step but we think he's ready," Reich said of Ehlinger.

The announcement comes after the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans Sunday for the fifth straight time. Ryan completed 33 of 44 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown in the 19-10 loss. He also threw two interceptions.

The Colts are now 3-3-1 on the season.

RELATED: Titans sweep Colts with 19-10 win

RELATED: Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts fall to Tennessee, 19-10

Ryan currently leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (9), fumbles (11), and sacks taken (24).

The Colts play the Commanders at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday. It will be a battle of the backups as former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded to Washington, will also be out due to a finger injury.

RELATED: Inside the Huddle with Matt Ryan - What's wrong with the Colts

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

Before You Leave, Check This Out