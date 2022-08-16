IMPD 'Paint to Protect' program to mark catalytic converters for drivers Wednesday

The painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Take 5 Oil Change at 3640 S. East Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have a new program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thieves.

IMPD's "Paint and Protect" program will be at the Take 5 Oil Change location at 3640 S. East Street in Indianapolis Wednesday, Aug. 17, to mark catalytic converters for drivers.

Technicians will paint a vehicle's catalytic converter with a bright, high-temperature spray paint, then etch the vehicle's license plate number into the converter. Police hope the paint job makes thieves think twice before taking your catalytic converter.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise over the past few years. In 2019, roughly 3,300 converter thefts were reported across the country. That number skyrocketed to 14,000 thefts in 2020.