New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash

Paramedics discovered the crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.

A man, identified by the Henry County Sheriff's Office as 45-year-old Eric Steven Neal, of New Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

Henry County deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, and currently believe speed was a contributing factor.