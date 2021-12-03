Off-duty IMPD officer charged with OWI after south Indianapolis crash

Gregory Ressino, a 23-year IMPD veteran, is on administrative duty while Chief Randal Taylor reviews the charges against him.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash last month on the far south side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Stillcrest Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. During their investigation, they learned the suspect vehicle in the crash was registered to an off-duty IMPD officer. That officer, later identified as Gregory Ressino, was not in the vehicle when it was located.

Investigators presented their evidence in the case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which charged Ressino with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. A judge found probable cause in the case on Friday, Dec. 3 and ordered Ressino to report for pre-trial services.

Ressino, a 23-year veteran of IMPD who was assigned to the department's Downtown District, was placed on administrative duty, where he remains, pending an internal investigation.