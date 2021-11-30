IMPD searching for woman missing from east side since Nov. 8

Police said 24-year-old Nakyla Williams was last seen getting into a white pickup truck in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since early November.

Police say 24-year-old Nakyla D. Williams was last seen Monday, Nov. 8 in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road, which is just east of North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street.

Williams was seen getting into a loud, white-colored pickup truck. Her family told police the behavior is very unusual for Williams and asked officers to help locate her.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.