'I was gonna kill an officer' | Man arrested in stabbing of 2 IMPD officers explains why in court docs

Deonta Williams felt the city owed him because he received a large medical bill he could not pay, according to court documents.

INDIANAPOLIS — While 20-year-old Deonta Williams waits in jail for formal charges in the stabbing of two IMPD officers, court documents reveal a motive. Williams allegedly told investigators, "I was gonna kill an officer" because he felt the city owed him after he received a large medical bill he could not pay.

Williams is accused of stabbing the officers early Wednesday when they responded to the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

In court documents, Williams told investigators that he called police about a person harassing him, but made up the incident. He told officers a white man with a gray hat, red shoes, black hoodie and a white jacket was bothering him and was down the street.

When the officers turned to locate where the other person might be, the man stabbed both officers, according to IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Christopher Bailey.

Williams was armed with multiple knives, which were recovered at the scene, IMPD said. One of those knives broke during the attack. One officer was stabbed in the chest, the other had his neck slashed, with the wound hitting his jugular. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Williams was shot multiple times by the officers after they said they ordered him to drop the knives and he refused.

Investigators interviewed Williams in the hospital and then again in jail. Williams allegedly told detectives that he didn't want to kill a lot of officers, just one. He said he was upset about the medical bill he received and the city owed him.

Williams allegedly said that if he could kill one of the officers, he would take their gun, forcing the other officer to shoot him. He said that would give him justice, according to the court documents.

Williams is preliminarily charged with two counts of attempted murder and being held on a $750,000 bond.

No other officers or citizens were injured in the incident.

Multiple officers had body-worn cameras, which were on during the incident. That video has not yet been released by police.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. A separate investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.