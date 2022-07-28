1 dead after shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Kinser Flats Apartments.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Bloomington.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike at the Kinser Flats Apartments.

Officers found a man inside a bedroom of an apartment floor with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed several people throughout the building and reviewed surveillance camera footage.

Upon the completion of interviews, police determined that a man and the victim had been in an argument in the bedroom of the victim’s apartment.

Police said during the argument, the suspect pulled a gun and fired one round, which hit the victim in the head.

Police said the suspect ran from the building.

The Monroe County Coroner identified the victim as Tyshawn Carter of Bloomington.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.