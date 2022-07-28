Former HSE assistant swimming coach charged with stalking in Wisconsin

Investigators believe Matthew Papachronis traveled from Fishers to Wisconsin to meet a model he met on a website.

FISHERS, Ind. — Prosecutors charged a former Hamilton Southeastern High School assistant swimming coach with stalking in Wisconsin.

According to court documents, Matthew Papachronis traveled from his home in Fishers to Plover, Wisconsin, to deliver a handwritten note to a woman he followed on OnlyFans, a website that allows creators to receive money from their followers.

Court documents said Papachronis paid an 8-year-old boy to deliver the note and $200 to the model at her boyfriend’s baseball game at a park on May 15. Police said Papachronis went by the online name of Chiguy34.

The victim showed investigators messages from Chiguy34, stating that he saw her boyfriend and her together. ChiGuy34 began accusing her of cheating on him.

Court documents said ChiGuy34 also sent a message to the victim that he had seen her with her boyfriend around town and had been to her apartment, and knows her boyfriend is living there with her.

The victim told police she thought Papachronis had been standing outside her apartment late at night.

Investigators were able to identify ChiGuy34 as Matthew Papachronis, from Fishers.

Fishers police arrested Papachronis at his home in Fishers this week on the Wisconsin warrant.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools said they are aware of the arrest of assistant swim coach Matt Papachronis stemming from an out-of-state warrant. The district said Papachronis was employed with HSE from 2002 to 2009 as a lay coach and returned in 2018 as an assistant swim coach. His employment has since been terminated.

Papachronis makes his initial court appearance in Wisconsin on Aug. 15.