Fishers teacher dies 2 weeks after Lawrence crash

Fall Creek Elementary teacher Ashley Lansdell was critically injured in the July 11 crash that killed her husband, Grant.

FISHERS, Ind. — Friends, family, students and teachers are mourning the loss of a Fall Creek Elementary teacher and her husband, after the married couple died from injuries they suffered in a crash in Lawrence this month.

Ashley Lansdell and her husband, Grant, were in a crash on 56th Street at Glenn Road, near Franklin Road, at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

The couple was taken to the hospital, where 56-year-old Grant Lansdell died from his injuries.

Ashley, a kindergarten teacher at Fall Creek Elementary was seriously injured. On Wednesday, a little over two weeks after the crash, Ashley died from her injuries.

The school's assistant principal, Dr. Therisa Seymour, announced Ashley's passing in a tweet that said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share of Ashley’s passing this morning. Please keep her family in your thoughts, especially her high school daughter that lost 2 parents within weeks. We also have appreciated the extra love for our school community!"

In the days following the crash, Seymour asked the Hamilton Southeastern community for positive thoughts for Ashley and sent her love to Ashley's family for the loss of her husband.

Our dear colleague & friend @MrsLansdell loves her Twitter PLN. That’s why we ask for positive thoughts as she is in critical condition after a car accident Monday. We send our love to Ashley’s family for the loss of her husband in this tragedy. #FCEfish @FCEhse #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/niI3fHN35N — Dr. Therisa Seymour (@TherisaSeymour) July 15, 2022

Friends and family of the Lansdells created a GoFundMe to help Grant and Ashley's daughter in the days and weeks ahead as she navigates life and losing both parents in just a matter of weeks.

By Wednesday, July 27, the fundraiser had far surpassed its goal of $2,000. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, more than $21,000 had been raised.

The elementary school shared the link to the GoFundMe on Twitter and said anyone wanting to drop off cards or gift cards for the family can do that at the FCE office anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.