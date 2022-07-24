Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

An investigation into the crash found that the driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then crossed the highway and hit the concrete median.

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.

Dispatchers started getting calls just after midnight reporting a crash in the southbound lanes on I-65 at the 105.5-mile marker, which is on the south side of Indianapolis near the I-65 exit onto I-465.

Indiana State Police said callers indicated that the driver was possibly entrapped and unconscious.

An investigation into the crash found that the driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then crossed back over three lanes and hit the concrete median wall.

When first responders arrived, they found the heavily-damaged car on the left shoulder of the highway.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries in the crash.

Indiana State Police have not released determined why the vehicle went off the road.