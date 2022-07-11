1 dead in Lawrence crash

Police said the crash happened on 56th Street and Glenn Road Monday afternoon.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Lawrence.

Police said the crashed happened on 56th Street at Glenn Road, near Franklin Road, around 1:15 p.m.

Medics took two people to the hospital, where one later died from their injuries.

Police said one other person suffered serious injuries.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released.