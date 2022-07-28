Chick-fil-A in downtown Indianapolis to open Aug. 4

The restaurant will be located at 10 E. Washington St., one block south of Monument Circle.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., one block south of Monument Circle, opens Thursday, Aug. 4.

The downtown Indianapolis Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in and carry-out Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This will be the 28th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Indianapolis market.

Click here for more information on Chick-fil-A, including menu, job openings and the restaurant's history.