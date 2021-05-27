IMPD releases bodycam and surveillance video from February officer-involved shooting of murder suspect

Tavon Macklin is also facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness connected to the officer-involved shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released video Thursday of an officer-involved shooting with a murder suspect from February.

Officers were tracking 21-year-old Tavon Macklin Feb. 23 when the SUV he was in tried to flee a traffic stop.

After forcing the vehicle to a stop, police said Macklin left the vehicle from the passenger side and began firing at officers. In surveillance images from a church released by IMPD, the department said you can see Macklin pointing a gun at officers. They said he fired multiple shots.

Metro police later said seven officers fired back at the suspect, wounding him and Macklin still managed to fire another shot before surrendering.

Three of the officers were wearing body-worn cameras that were recording at the time of the shooting.

Macklin was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition later became stable. He was arrested when he was released from the hospital on two outstanding felony robbery warrants.

Police identified Macklin as the suspect in the Jan. 17 shooting death of 29-year-old Justin White on South Keystone Avenue. Macklin is currently facing charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the death of White.

Macklin is also facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness connected to the February officer-involved shooting.