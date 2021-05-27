2-year-old Greensburg girl in critical condition after nearly drowning

EMS found the child unconscious in approximately 3 feet of water near the edge of Lake Santee.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A 2-year-old girl from Decatur County is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a lake Wednesday night.

Officials were called shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of a missing 2-year-old child from her home near the 800 block of Lake Santee Drive in Greensburg.

Clarksburg EMS got to the scene and found the child unconscious in approximately 3 feet of water near the edge of Lake Santee.

The child was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children, where she remains in critical condition.

Indiana Conservation Officers are still investigating the incident.

Decatur County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Santee Security assisted in the incident.

Greensburg is roughly 50 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.