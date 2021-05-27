WATCH: Noblesville PD involved in chase with stolen FedEx truck

Police said there were no accidents, other than the FedEx truck, and no injuries were reported.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police were involved in a chase with a stolen FedEx truck Thursday afternoon.

Police tell 13News the truck was stolen from the Speedway gas station at 510 Westfield Road in Noblesville.

Police began chasing the truck all the way into Carmel. It finally ended near 116th Street and Keystone Avenue, where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and is facing a series of charges including vehicle theft and resisting law enforcement.

(Video courtesy: Max Burns)