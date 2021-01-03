Suspect in officer-involved shooting linked to January homicide

IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back on Jan. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a report on the officer-involved shooting on Feb. 23, 2021 where the suspect was wounded.

IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back in January.

IMPD detectives identified and arrested 21-year-old Tavon Macklin for his alleged involvement in the death of 29-year-old Justin White.

Just before 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, officers were called to 2900 S. Keystone Ave. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found White with gunshot wound(s) in the parking lot of a business. IEMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Macklin was arrested after an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 23. IMPD SWAT had been tracking him and when they went to stop the car he was in, it took off. When officers used their car to stop Macklin's, he allegedly got out of the passenger side of the car and shot at officers. IMPD said the seven officers then fired back, hitting Macklin.

A SWAT medic took care of Macklin until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital in critical condition. He has since improved to stable.

The officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these incidents. Three of the officers did have body-worn cameras that were recording at the time of the shooting.

Macklin is currently facing charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the death of White.