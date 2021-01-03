IMPD makes arrest in weekend shooting on Mitthoeffer Road

Thanks to cooperation from witnesses, IMPD has made an arrest in a shooting that happened on the far east side Saturday.

Sunday, Feb. 28, IMPD homicide detectives identified and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of a 23-year-old adult male.



The shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 27, just after 11 p.m.

IMPD officers were called to 2102 N Mitthoeffer Road for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they did not find a victim but they did locate a crime scene.

A short time later, officers responded to Community East Hospital on a report of a person shot. There, they located a 23-year-old male who had been shot.

IMPD said detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect, thanks to cooperation from witnesses.

On Feb. 28, Aggravated Assault detectives announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shawn Brown for his alleged involvement in this incident.

Brown was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.