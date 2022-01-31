IMPD officer placed on probation for punching student

Ofc. Robert Lawson was caught on camera punching the student during an altercation at Shortridge High School in 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer caught on camera punching a student will spend nearly a year on probation.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a 2021 report on Ofc. Lawson's conviction.)

Ofc. Robert Lawson was involved in the altercation outside Shortridge High School in 2019. The incident was caught on video by an eyewitness and Lawson's statements about what happened contradicted what was seen on the video.

The officer was convicted by a jury last November of official misconduct, perjury and false informing, though he was acquitted of battery and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of obstruction of justice.

On Monday, a judge vacated the convictions for perjury and false informing and sentenced him to 363 days of probation.