IMPD officer convicted of perjury and official misconduct in altercation at Shortridge High School

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was convicted of perjury, false informing and official misconduct in connection to an altercation with a 17-year-old student.

The incident involving Ofc. Robert Lawson and the student happened outside Shortridge High School in 2019.

The altercation was caught on video by a witness and Lawson's statements about what happened contradicted what was seen in the video.

“This was an unfortunate incident that required immediate attention and action. Incidents such as this further damage the trust we are working to rebuild between law enforcement and the community,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “By holding this officer accountable, I hope this sends a clear and strong message to the community that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”