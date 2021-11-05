Mayor Hogsett announces Mid-North as city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood

The city will be investing $3.5 million over the next three years to enhance equity and build capacity for community development in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Mid-North as the city's next Lift Indy Neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 5.

Lift Indy is "a comprehensive community development investment program aimed at propelling community investment in Indianapolis neighborhoods."

“Thanks to American Rescue Plan funding, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make transformational impacts in our community,” Hogsett said. “These projects represent strategic investment in affordable housing, food access, and education—the types of improvements that elevate our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for Indianapolis residents.”

The funding is designed to support the growth of economic development opportunities, the preservation and development of quality affordable housing, creative placemaking, availability of social services, infrastructure, public amenities, social engagement, and other aspects of quality of life that make up a complete neighborhood.

“I’m excited to stand with my constituents in celebrating today’s announcement about this transformative community development initiative,” said City-County Councilor Duke Oliver. “These funds propel forward the vision of prosperity and equity for the Mid-North neighbors. Thank you to the Hogsett administration for your leadership and determination to build equitable neighborhoods.”

This morning I joined @IndyDMD, neighbors, @IndyCouncil members, and others to announce the newest Lift Indy neighborhood: the Mid-North. pic.twitter.com/uLagecAMCm — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) November 5, 2021

Since 2017, the City of Indianapolis has designated a new Lift Indy area every year.

Mid-North is the sixth Lift Indy neighborhood announced. The others include Monon16, Old Southside, East 10th Street, Near North and Martindale-Brightwood. Funding from the American Rescue Plan will allow the city to announce a seventh neighborhood later this month.

