Man charged in February deadly shooting in Indianapolis, already charged in other murder and officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in a deadly shooting from February.

Tavon Macklin, 22, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Macklin is accused of killing 53-year-old Eugenio Roman in a shooting at 5600 West 38th St. near Moller Road on Feb. 21.

Macklin is already in jail for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of 29-year-old Justin White on Jan. 17. White was found shot to death in a parking lot at 2964 S. Keystone Ave.

Macklin was arrested after an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 23. IMPD SWAT had been tracking him, and when they went to stop the car he was in, it took off. When officers used their car to stop the fleeing vehicle, Macklin allegedly got out of the passenger side of the car and shot at officers.

In surveillance images from a church, released by IMPD, the department said you can see Macklin pointing a gun at officers. They said he fired multiple shots.

Metro police later said seven officers fired back at the suspect, wounding him and Macklin still managed to fire another shot before surrendering.

Three of the officers were wearing body-worn cameras that were recording at the time of the shooting.

Macklin was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition later became stable. He was arrested when he was released from the hospital on two outstanding felony robbery warrants.

Macklin is facing murder and robbery charges in the death of White. He is also facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness connected to the February officer-involved shooting.

Police also arrested 21-year-old John Ziegler for his alleged involvement in the shooting of White. Ziegler was also connected to a series of robberies:

12/27/20 – 8154 E. 21st St. (Boost Mobile)

02/21/21 – 5065 E. 38th St. (Dollar General)

03/01/21 – 5659 Michigan Rd. (Circle K)

Ziegler is facing charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.