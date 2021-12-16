Police investigating double homicide on Indianapolis northeast side

Two men were found dead in a house on Adams Street Wednesday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after two men were found dead inside a house on Adams Street on the city's near northeast side Wednesday evening.

Officers made the discovery just after 5 p.m. while doing a welfare check in the 2300 block of Adams, which is just north of Interstate 70 between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive.

According to IMPD, the officers found the men unresponsive with signs of trauma. Medics pronounced both men deceased at the scene. Their identities have not been shared by authorities.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will help determine how the men died.

Investigators have not shared what or who may have killed the men.