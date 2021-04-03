Second suspect arrested in January homicide on southeast side

Police arrested 21-year-old John Ziegler on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the shooting 29-year-old Justin White on Jan. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made a second arrest in the deadly shooting of 29-year-old Justin White on Jan. 17, 2021. White was found shot to death in a parking lot at 2964 S. Keystone Ave.

Police arrested 21-year-old John Ziegler on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Ziegler was also connected to a series of robberies:

12/27/20 – 8154 E. 21st St. Boost Mobile Robbery

02/21/21 – 5065 E. 38th St. Dollar General Robbery

03/01/21 – 5659 Michigan Rd. Circle K Robbery

Ziegler is facing charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

IMPD detectives had already identified and arrested 21-year-old Tavon Macklin for his alleged involvement in the death of White.

Macklin was arrested after an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 23. IMPD SWAT had been tracking him and when they went to stop the car he was in, it took off. When officers used their car to stop the fleeing vehicle, Macklin allegedly got out of the passenger side of the car and shot at officers. IMPD said the seven officers then fired back, hitting Macklin.

A SWAT medic took care of Macklin until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital in critical condition. He has since improved to stable.

The officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these incidents. Three of the officers did have body-worn cameras that were recording at the time of the shooting.

Tuesday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor released the names of the officers involved in Macklin's shooting as 18-year veteran Michael Antonelli, 6-year veteran Jai’dion Broader, 12-year veteran Christopher Cooper, 27-year veteran Brad Harvey, 12-year veteran Jered Hidlebaugh, 13-year veteran Jose Navarro, and 12-year veteran Lee Rabensteine.

Macklin is currently facing charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the death of White.