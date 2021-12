A suspect in the car was briefly trapped after the collision at East 79th Street and Fall Creek Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fishers Police Department is investigating after a police chase Friday morning ended with a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The chase started in Fishers and came to an end at East 79th Street and Fall Creek Road with a three-car crash.

Police have not yet released what started the chase or conditions of those involved in the crash.