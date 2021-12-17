x
IMPD makes arrest in northeast side shooting

Police arrested Michael Wilson, Jr. Thursday in the shooting death of his father on Tuesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested an Indianapolis man in the shooting death of his father on the northeast side.

Officers found 49-year-old Michael Wilson shot near 42nd Street and Edmonson Avenue on Tuesday night, Dec. 14. Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lawrence medics.  

Homicide detectives identified Wilson’s son, 28-year-old Michael Wilson, Jr., as the suspect in the shooting. Detectives determined that the shooting occurred after an argument between father and son, and the son left the scene on foot after the shooting.

Detectives and IMPD officers located Wilson, Jr. in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Drive and detained him, then arrested him on Thursday, Dec. 16 for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision. Wilson is due in court Monday morning, Dec. 20.

