4 suspects in custody more than a year after Brownsburg student's murder

17-year-old Freddie Hegwood II was a Brownsburg Schools student who was shot and killed in a car in the afternoon as kids were getting off a school bus.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous report.

All four teens accused in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg have now been arrested.

17-year-old Freddie Hegwood II was shot and killed on Dec. 15, 2020. The shooting happened at 3 p.m. as kids exited a school bus.

On that day, Brownsburg police went to the 10200 block of Haag Road where they found Hegwood and another person in a parked vehicle. Hegwood had been shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he ultimately died.

Hegwood was a Brownsburg Schools student. The school district released a statement to 13News at the time:

"Brownsburg Community School Corporation is deeply saddened at the passing of Freddie Hegwood II, who recently completed his coursework and would have been graduating from Harris Academy mid-year. The support and prayers of the Brownsburg School community will continue to be with his family."

A preliminary investigation by police found two people in a car, possibly a black Chevrolet Impala four-door, stopped next to the victims' vehicle and at least two people in the car began shooting. The suspects then fled.

One of the suspects, 16-year-old Antonio Lane, was arrested nearly six months after Hegwood was killed. The other three suspects evaded arrest for more than a year.

Hegwood's mom Tonya was relieved that Lane was arrested, but she's never stopped being concerned about three other teens still wanted — especially after reportedly seeing them on social media almost every day.

Hegwood said her son's accused killers are frequently on social media with guns and, in one case, even singing about being wanted on an arrest warrant. The Hendricks County Sheriff announced arrest warrants for 18-year-old Tyreontay Jackson, along with 17-year-olds Kamarion Moody and Jeremy Perez.

The mother said one of the three people, who at the time were still wanted for her son's murder, was bold enough to call her. She said during that phone call, the suspect threatened her, saying he has been around her in public and could have done her harm.