Some Indiana schools moving to no masks and 100 percent in-school learning

Beginning July 1, masks will be voluntary at all district buildings in Westfield Washington Schools.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — With the start of school at least a month away, Indiana school districts are planning how they will move forward in this next school year with COVID-19 still around.

Things being considered are the loosening of restrictions by the state and local governments, ending of mask mandates, and vaccination rates and availability.

For districts like Westfield Washington Schools, the decision was made to move to 100 percent in-school learning. That decision is for pre-K through grades 12 for the 2021-22 school year.

Beginning July 1, masks will be voluntary in all schools and district buildings. They will remain mandatory on district school buses.

“As I have the rounds throughout the district, it is evident that our teachers and staff have done a great job rolling with the punches and adapting to all of the latest directives” said new superintendent Dr. Paul Kaiser. “We are fortunate that we are at the point in this experience where restrictions are loosening and operations are beginning to look more familiar. Students, staff, teachers and administrators are encouraged to do what makes them comfortable, so long as you are following all prescribed guidelines.”

Westfield Washington Schools is not alone. Other school boards are considering similar changes ahead of the next school year.