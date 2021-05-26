Juvenile injured in shooting at Brownsburg park

Brownsburg police said the shooting happened at Arbuckle Acres Park, which is near the intersection of Main Street and South Green Street.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police said a juvenile male was injured in a shooting at a park in Brownsburg Wednesday.

Brownsburg Police Department spokesman Cpl. Chris Nelson said shortly before 5 p.m. officers were called to Arbuckle Acres Park, which is near the intersection of Main Street and South Green Street, on a report of shots fired.

Officers were on their way to the park when they were told a person had been shot and they were also given information about a possible suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the park.

Officers found the car, pulled it over and discovered a group of juveniles inside, one of which had been shot.

Nelson said officers don't have an update on the condition of the victim, possible suspect information, or a possible motive.