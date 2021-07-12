Brownsburg Fire Territory continuing recovery efforts in Florida condo collapse

The crew has been divided into two 12-hour shifts within their task force and assigned to a section of the digging.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Fire Territory crew members are continuing to assist with recovery efforts in Florida, nearly 20 days after the condo building collapsed in Surfside.

Brownsburg Lt Ross provided an update on the department's Facebook page Sunday.

Lt Ross said the crew has been divided into two 12-hour shifts within their task force and assigned to a section of the digging.

"There has been nothing easy with regards to the work or the sights," Brownsburg Fire Territory said in a Facebook post. "Near the beginning or end of their shifts, many members will walk out to the beach just to take in a few moments of positivity before going to work or back for rest and debriefing."

INTF-1 has actively been organizing counseling at home to prepare families for their return, critical incident debriefing sessions for the members at work, and ongoing support as needed.

Brownsburg Fire said despite what you may have been reading, efforts aren't winding down.