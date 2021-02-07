Grieving mother speaks out about gun violence on social media

Tonya Hegwood's 17-year-old son was killed in 2020. She can find his suspected murderers on social media with ease and wonders why police can't do that same.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A mother who lost her son to gun violence is angry. She said she sees kids — even her son's accused killers — on social media waving guns and singing about violence.

Tonya Hegwood's 17-year-old son, Freddie, was shot and killed Dec. 15, 2020. The shooting happened at 3 in the afternoon as kids exited a school bus.

"Little kids were running to find shelter," said Hegwood.

Hendricks County Sheriff's deputies found the teenager in a vehicle, injured from gunfire with a second person who had not been shot. Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he ultimately died.

Today, Hegwood keeps life-size cutouts of her son, as she still grieves his loss.

"I just need him around me like he was when he was alive," Hegwood said. "I just need that."

The grieving mother is relieved about investigators arresting 16-year-old Antonio Lane nearly six months after her son's shooting death. But she's never stopped being concerned about three other teens still wanted — especially after reportedly seeing them on social media almost every day.

"If I see their social media pages every day, why can't our law enforcement agency?" Hegwood asked.

Hegwood said her son's accused killers are frequently on social media with guns, and in one case, even singing about being wanted on an arrest warrant. The Hendricks County sheriff announced arrest warrants for 18-year-old Tyreontay Jackson, along with 17-year-olds Kamarion Moody and Jeremy Perez.

The mother said one of the three people still wanted for her son's murder was bold enough to call her. She said during that phone call, the suspect threatened her, saying he has been around her in public and could have done her harm.

In one case, Hegwood said she watched one of the suspects go live, which also disclosed his location.

"I can find things on Snapchat, TikTok, or whatever," Hegwood said. "And the police can't?"

Investigators suspect that her son's murder is gang-related. Hegwood admits her son was no angel, and even carried a weapon. She said she believes her son had never shot anyone but only had a weapon for protection.

Hegwood knows arresting the other three suspects won't bring back her son. But she fears other families will end up in the same situation as her, dealing with grief and forced to live without their loved ones.

"I don't want any other parent, grandparent to experience that," Hegwood said.

Antonio Lane is scheduled for trial in August for murder, attempted murder, and two counts of criminal recklessness.