Indy's 'Safe Summer' program returns for teens

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was the first night of the city’s “Safe Summer” program. It started three years ago to give Indy teens a place to go that was safe and free.

They provide activities and dinner for teens ages 13-18 every Friday night throughout the summer. The program is offered at Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park and Municipal Gardens.

Teens can participate in basketball, boxing, painting and attend educational “know your rights” programming.

“It really is a reminder that the community supports them, wants them to be safe, alive and healthy and have a bright future,” said David Wilkins, who helps organize the program.

The program is especially important this summer as the city continues to see an increase in violence, with young lives often caught in the crossfire.

Donovan Scott hopes more teens get involved.

“It keeps kids out of the way and keeps them safe,” he said. “They are not just out in the streets running around and stuff. They are busy and occupied playing basketball and having fun.”

Shona Moreland, who works at the Bethel Park facility, said she even keeps the center open later for teens so they have somewhere safe to go.

“I’ll stay because I truly believe in what this program is trying to do for our youth in this environment. I really truly believe that in the city of Indianapolis, there are a lot of people who really care,” Moreland said.

The program gives teens structure and support, including mentorship with leaders in the community.

“There might be a kid that just needs to be poured into. He might need to be reinforced that he matters, that he is valuable and that he has a purpose and that we see him,” Wilkins said.

The first year, the program had about 900 teens. Last year, it went down to around 400 because of the pandemic. This year, they are hoping for even more.

You can find how to get involved here.