Mayor’s $3.3 million violence prevention proposal passes committee, heads to council

Some community members said the proposed funds should be redirected to support the community’s needs.

INDIANAPOLIS — At a Wednesday meeting, it was easy for people to agree that the city of Indianapolis is facing a public safety and health crisis.

It was not easy to find agreement on a way to fix it.

For nearly four hours, the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee discussed Proposal 182. IMPD, the Information Services Agency and the Office of Public Health and Safety gave a detailed presentation on a collective community approach to public safety.

The $3.3 million proposal was announced by Mayor Joe Hogsett last week to target the increase of shootings and homicides happening in the city.

The proposal includes almost $1.8 million for non-law enforcement public safety investments:

$370,000 for victim response services and funding for domestic violence interrupters

$350,000 for adding mental health expertise to dispatch and building out juvenile mental health and trauma resources

$390,000 for grant funding for local organizations and at-risk youth programming aimed at juvenile intervention

$680,000 to expand staffing capacity at the Assessment and Intervention Center (AIC)

The package also contains over $1.5 million for enhancing IMPD capabilities, including:

$550,000 for situational awareness and community interaction systems, to enhance information-gathering and intelligence work

$180,000 to upgrade technology

$620,000 for staffing to analyze data and target those most likely to commit or experience gun violence

$170,000 for an officer intervention system to increase accountability and provide an early warning when officers deviate from departmental standards

But some community members believe the funds for IMPD should be redirected to support the community’s needs. Several Indy10 Black Lives Matter members spoke out against the proposal during the meeting and nearly 17 pages of comments were submitted online and read aloud. Many said the money for mental health and domestic violence reduction should not be tied to funding for police.

“Policing and surveillance programs do not keep us safe. We as the people and as the community keep each other safe,” said one speaker.

“Redirecting these funds and committing to resident’s needs is the critical missing link in transforming our city,” said another speaker.

Despite the opposition, the proposal passed the committee unanimously with members voting 11-0.

“I support this proposal as one of many that have been and will be taken towards violence reduction. This is a great synergy addressing the capability of our police to solve crime, prevent crime, track crime,” said Councilor Dan Boots.

The proposal will now head to City-County Council.