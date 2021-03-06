Mayor Hogsett, city leaders announce investments to combat violence

Public safety investments of more than $3 million will target the rise of homicides and shootings in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and city leaders announced a series of public safety investments of more than $3 million to combat the rise of homicides and shootings in Indianapolis.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Hogsett announced that the city is investing $379,000 for domestic violence reduction, $350,000 for boosted mental health infrastructure, $390,000 toward juvenile intervention and programming, and $680,000 to expand staffing at the assessment and intervention center on the community justice campus.

Hogsett said the announcement is a "response to calls for greater accountability within our law enforcement, enhanced focus on violent crime, and recognition of the role mental health plays in the safety of our community."

Chief Taylor and Assistant Chief Bailey joined Mayor Hogsett and community leaders to announce a comprehensive public safety plan designed to reduce violent crime and improve police-community trust. @IMPD_Chief @irishsarge @IndyOPHS @IndyMayorJoe @LeroyRobinsonD1 #PathForward pic.twitter.com/FYHdfK5KOq — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 3, 2021

In the past year since the pandemic, the city has seen one of the largest spikes in deadly violence in the city's history, according to Hogsett.

"The pandemic led to heightened stress and often deep and profound loss," Hogsett said.

ALERT: Media reporting (see link) at least 5 people shot in separate incidents already TODAY | One has died bringing INDY to at least 106 Homicides in just 154 days. Violence continues to Surge, Politicians Remain Silent #ViolenceAndSilence #CityInCrisis https://t.co/AyWxWwIDxy pic.twitter.com/oOTFQEIbdw — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) June 3, 2021

The package also contains over $1.5 million earmarked for enhancing IMPD capabilities, including:

$550,000 for situational awareness and community interaction systems, to enhance information-gathering and intelligence work

$180,000 to upgrade technology

$620,000 for staffing to analyze data and target those most likely to commit or experience gun violence

$170,000 for an officer intervention system to increase accountability and provide an early warning when officers deviate from departmental standards

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “The funding announced today will give our officers additional insight as we combat violent crime in Indianapolis neighborhoods. It will also enhance our accountability to the community, which will help improve trust and open lines of communication as we seek to promote safety in collaboration with residents.”

Taylor also highlighted the recent creation of IMPD violence reduction teams and district violent crime task forces. Those were activated in early April and directed toward a limited number of individuals driving the cycle of violent retribution in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

Better data can help the use of directed patrols, placing IMPD officers in highly tailored locations to deter criminal activity.

Also included is almost $1.8 million for non-law enforcement public safety investments:

$370,000 for victim response services and funding for domestic violence interrupters

$350,000 for adding mental health expertise to dispatch and building out juvenile mental health and trauma resources

$390,000 for grant funding for local organizations and at-risk youth programming aimed at juvenile intervention

$680,000 to expand staffing capacity at the Assessment and Intervention Center (AIC)

Office of Public Health and Safety Director Lauren Rodriguez said, “Realizing there is no single solution to this sizeable challenge, this range of programming will directly address many of the elements that contribute to cycles of violence.”

The City-County Council's Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee is expected to consider the funding package once it is presented on June 9.