Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 5100 block of W Washington Street around 5:25 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found shot near a Kroger store on the west side early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 5100 block of W Washington Street around 5:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was initially reported in serious condition but was later pronounced dead.