Dog missing for 6 years reunited with owner in Indiana

A dog that had been missing for 6 years found its way back home last week.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — They say every dog has its day, but one Indiana pup, and her owner, had a pretty doggone good day last week.

The Fayette County Animal Shelter shared a photo of a joyous reunion between dog and owner last week.

The pup had been missing for six years, according to our news partners at the Connersville News Examiner.

When the dog showed up at the shelter, staff checked her for a microchip and were able to contact her owner.

The shelter said the owner was shocked when staff said they had the owner's furry friend.