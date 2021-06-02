Police seek suspect after woman, 3 young children slain in Indiana home

21-year-old Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is "considered armed and dangerous."

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Three children and a woman have been found slain in a Fort Wayne home, and police are asking for the public's help finding a man they call the suspect in the killings.

Fort Wayne police said 21-year-old Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is "considered armed and dangerous."

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb called the scene in the home "gruesome." Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He says Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, but police do not know what his relationship was to the four victims.

Hancz-Barron is 6 feet tall and weighs 205 pounds. Police say he may have recently dyed his hair red.

He was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with the license plate "RASHAD." The truck has tinted windows and a Harley-Davidson addition with stock rims.

The picture below shows the suspect's vehicle. However, police noted the rims have changed from the picture.

The children and a woman were found just before 11 a.m. Wednesday when police were called to the 2900 block of Gay Street for an unknown problem.

While investigating, officers discovered three "young children" and an adult woman who had been murdered, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police identified Hancz-Barron as the suspect. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is being urged to call 911 immediately.