IMPD officer shot multiple times on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is alert and talking after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a shooting on the near northwest side of the city.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to 6400 Kentstone Drive for a report of a person shot Saturday afternoon.

The investigation led to a vehicle pursuit and an IMPD officer was shot near 30th Street and Riverside Drive.

The officer was hit five times, once in the vest below the camera, twice in the right arm and twice in her left leg. She's alert and talking and receiving treatment for her injuries at a local hospital.

IMPD said W. 30th Street from Clifton Street to E. Riverside Drive will be shut down for "some time" as officers investigate the shooting. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

