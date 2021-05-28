IMPD officers involved in May shooting identified

The three officers involved in the deadly shooting were all four-year veterans.

IMPD has identified two officers involved in a May shooting that resulted in the death of a man who reportedly pointed a gun at police.

The incident happened Friday, May 14 on Indianapolis' east side near 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex on a report of an armed suicidal person, police said. Three officers responded: Joel Cain, Patrick Scott, and Marco Zaragoza, all four-year veteran officers.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said those officers coordinated their response and prepared to encounter 48-year-old Monolito Ford in the apartment complex. Police said Ford had fired one shot into the air before they arrived.

One of the officers grabbed a "less-lethal" shotgun, Bailey said, and the officers moved into the complex.

The officers encountered Ford, who was armed and began walking toward the officers. After officers gave him commands to stop, he reportedly pointed his gun at officers, who shot him.

The officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Medics took Ford to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Ford had reportedly made comments to family members in recent days about having suicidal thoughts.

Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to ensure a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the IMPD Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate, internal investigation.